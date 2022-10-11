TheStreet Lowers WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of WestRock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

WestRock Stock Performance

WestRock stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.92. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In related news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.