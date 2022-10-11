Hoylecohen LLC Sells 522 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hoylecohen LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,890,585 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,151,066 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

WFC opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average of $43.61. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

