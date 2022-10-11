Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hoylecohen LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,154 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

