Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,456 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 184,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,996,000 after acquiring an additional 27,675 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $155.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.71.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.