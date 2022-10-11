StoneX Group Inc. Invests $431,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $78.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

