3,276 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,942,905,000 after buying an additional 6,820,228 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $921,006,000 after buying an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $364,232,000 after buying an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3 %
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.
Gilead Sciences Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Featured Stories
