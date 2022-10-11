ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $66.06 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.04.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on COP shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.