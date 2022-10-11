SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 56,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 231,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $49.64 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

