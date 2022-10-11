Kanawha Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,095 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,495,813 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after acquiring an additional 628,117 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,221 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,236,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,251,000 after purchasing an additional 138,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of APH opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average is $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

