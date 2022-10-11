Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Lessened by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,153 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,534,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $55.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

