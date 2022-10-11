Kanawha Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.49. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

