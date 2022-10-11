V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 837 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after acquiring an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after buying an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Tower by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,339,235,000 after buying an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,213,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,560,871,000 after buying an additional 112,662 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMT opened at $189.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.69. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $188.96 and a 12-month high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $252.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

