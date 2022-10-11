V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $846,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,837 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.51.

Netflix stock opened at $229.98 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.10.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

