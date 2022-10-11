V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 377 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,932,000 after acquiring an additional 337,048 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,771,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,283,000 after acquiring an additional 307,481 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 67.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in PayPal by 235.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth $382,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.23.

PayPal Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

