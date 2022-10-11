V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,343 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $132.63 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.99 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown Castle from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown Castle from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

