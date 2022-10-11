Alphastar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 184.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,375 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

WBA opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.95. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

