Hightower 6M Holding LLC Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $246.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.84.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

