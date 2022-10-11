Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,091,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $28.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

