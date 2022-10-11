Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

SUSA opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $75.83 and a 12 month high of $106.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43.

