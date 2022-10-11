Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,573 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 277,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 19,133 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $575,000.

VDE opened at $112.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $130.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.25.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

