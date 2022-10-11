Modera Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emfo LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $300.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $328.12 and a 200 day moving average of $317.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.81.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.