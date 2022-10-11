Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 134 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $387.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $436.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.78. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 43.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $500.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628 in the last quarter. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

