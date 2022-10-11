Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Increased by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 30,574 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 93,021 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on F. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

