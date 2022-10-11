J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

