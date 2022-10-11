J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $780,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after acquiring an additional 436,777 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

