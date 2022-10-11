Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC owned about 0.07% of Akoustis Technologies worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,753,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 608,886 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 954,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 326,440 shares in the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 297.6% in the 2nd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elemental Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Akoustis Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,554,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after acquiring an additional 189,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 26,193 shares of company stock worth $111,688 in the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 7.25. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $9.10.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

