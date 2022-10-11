4,735 Shares in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Bought by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 0.3% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 203,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $292,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 4.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after acquiring an additional 47,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter valued at $4,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 2.0 %

YUMC opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $61.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

