Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in FedEx by 53.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 16.0% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in FedEx by 15.2% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in FedEx by 33.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 21.5% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FDX opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.69. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.09.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.