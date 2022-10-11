StoneX Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,643 Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $34.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.32. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is an increase from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

