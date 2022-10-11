StoneX Group Inc. Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 391.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,088,004.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,607 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total transaction of $1,453,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,088,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

SNA stock opened at $209.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.77. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

