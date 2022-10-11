StoneX Group Inc. Invests $373,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,360,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.64.

DD opened at $51.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

