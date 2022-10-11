StoneX Group Inc. Takes $462,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after acquiring an additional 817,989 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $228.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.54. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Cowen upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

