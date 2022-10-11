Cambria Investment Management L.P. Purchases 5,130 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,810,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $812,000. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $71.46 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.03. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Vertical Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.65.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.