Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.8% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Allstate Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

ALL opened at $131.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.68 and its 200 day moving average is $128.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Allstate Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.