Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 258,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,829,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 75,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,711,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,057,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.42 and a 12-month high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.34.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

