Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,135 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $687,551,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,388 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Waste Management by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after buying an additional 735,915 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $155.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.71. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

