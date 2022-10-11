Heron Bay Capital Management Trims Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Heron Bay Capital Management trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 235,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 287,722 shares of company stock worth $42,327,379 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.