Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $2.18 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after buying an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,620,419,000 after buying an additional 268,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $1,103,021,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $178.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.28 and a 200-day moving average of $196.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.