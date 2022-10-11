TheStreet Downgrades WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to C+

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WRK. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

WestRock Stock Performance

NYSE:WRK opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92. WestRock has a 52-week low of $30.77 and a 52-week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. O'neal sold 5,173 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,305 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 27,993 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading

