Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,406 American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $127.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.93 and a twelve month high of $189.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.50 and a 200-day moving average of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

