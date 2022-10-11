Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Black Diamond Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.99 and a 200 day moving average of $88.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.