AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 8.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $38,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $138.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Argus cut their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.06.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.