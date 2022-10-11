Marion Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marion Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,563,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $90.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

