Robert W. Baird Lowers PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $125.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

PPG Industries Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 16,597 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

