Royal Bank of Canada Cuts PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $120.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $126.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PPG. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $110.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

