V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 38.6% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 25.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $21.81 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.74 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.31.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:BXMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 44.90% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 101.64%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,270 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $65,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,026.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,148 shares of company stock valued at $114,708. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

