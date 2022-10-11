Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,989,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $330.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.12. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

