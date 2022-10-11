Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,578 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Comcast by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 14,046 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 65,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 83,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.