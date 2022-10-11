V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,175 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 20,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crown Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $39.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.20. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.70 and a one year high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

