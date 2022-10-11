Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $3.87 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,655 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Capital International Investors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 696.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,756,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,638,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,328,216,000 after buying an additional 13,367,310 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $451,711,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after buying an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.23. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $109.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.11). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.54.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

